Scooby is a gorgeous rough coated lurcher who arrived as a stray.

It didn’t take him long to find a foster home and we are sure it won’t be long until he finds his forever home.

Scooby is a big boy and can lack self-awareness at times. He walks well on the lead and is happy to meet new people out and about. He can be bouncy when he is excited.

Scooby is looking to be the only dog in the household. He can be left for short periods and travels well even on longer journeys. He is looking for an adult-only household where he can spend his days relaxing.

Scooby is on medication for his heart, but this doesn’t stop him leading a very active life.

Dr Seuss is a striking boy looking for a laid-back home.

He enjoys a quiet lifestyle and his ideal home would be one without young children.

In true lurcher style, he loves to find a comfy space to lounge on.

He arrived in our care as a stray so we don’t have any prior history on him therefore he may need support with his house training and having the time he is left home alone built up.

Dr Seuss is happy to join other calm dogs on a social walk but can be vocal towards other dogs who are too boisterous for him. He appreciates a calm and gentle approach to training.

At 18 months old Lila found her way to us as a stray.

It appears she has had an unsettled start so was understandably a little confused when she first arrived. She soon settled in and has made friends with us all.

Lila is an energetic girl and is looking for a home to match. She enjoys a play in our off-lead areas and would enjoy owners who are confident around a mouth-orientated dog.

She would prefer walks away from busy areas and until she has a few more positive experiences she will need to wear a muzzle on walks.

Lila is currently looking for an adult-only home where owners are around during the day to help with any toilet training needs and to build up the time she is left alone.

Eight-year-old Marley is a sweet girl looking for a very special home.

Marley is looking for a palliative care foster home. She suffers with severe arthritis in her elbow, hips and hind legs. This is currently managed with pain relief and fortnightly physiotherapy sessions, which will need to be continued in her new home. As Marley is part of a palliative care foster scheme, her new foster carers will need to live within an hour’s drive of the centre, based in CF72 9RA. Hope Rescue will remain responsible for all Marley’s veterinary and physiotherapy costs.

Marley is a friendly girl and despite her ailments she is always keen to go for a walk. She will need to be the only pet in the household and would prefer walks in quieter areas.

She could live with children aged eight-plus providing she has a quiet place to rest if she has overdone the walks. She travels well in the car.

Marley would love a home with a garden where she can spend the day sunbathing.

Zeke is a handsome chap who is looking for a loving home. He is a sweet boy but can be a little worried if overwhelmed.

He is looking for a calm home where he can settle in to.

Zeke would suit an adult only home with no other animals.

He is continuing to work on his social skills while being with Hope. It is advisable that Zeke wears a muzzle while doing so.

We do think Zeke will be able to make a friend with a compatible dog, but this will have to be managed as he has a big personality.