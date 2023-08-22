The external ATM machine is fitted in a window facing on to Frogmore Street and will be replaced with a smaller machine which requires some minor works, while blue metal casing, currently covering some stonework below the machine, will be removed.

Monmouthshire County Council has given planning permission for the replacement with a condition that any necessary repair work to the stone plinth are in keeping with the grade II-listed building which dates back to 1892 with changes to the windows the only alterations since its construction.