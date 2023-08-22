Clive Prichard wanted Monmouthshire County Council to issue a certificate to say the static caravan is lawful as it has been in continuous use for more than 10 years.

It is located to the west of the lodge house on Keepers Lodge Farm, which is on the eastern side of the village of Llanishen, and is in the open countryside. It was put on the farm as accommodation for a stockman to be near to calves and cattle.

As part of the application Mr Prichard had to show the caravan has been continuously occupied since March 2013 and he put forward council tax records to support that.

Planning officer Kate Young, who approved the application and issued the certificate, said in a report: “A Monmouthshire County Council revenue officer has confirmed that council tax has been paid annually.”

She said the council had no evidence to dispute Mr Prichard’s application.