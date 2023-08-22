The variant known as ‘BA.2.86’ which ‘has a high number of mutations’ was identified in the UK on Friday, 18 August, according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

So far it has also been detected in Israel, Denmark and the US.

The variant is thought to be the likely ancestor of the BA.2 variant, nicknamed "stealth Omicron", which originated in southern Africa and was first detected in the UK in late 2021.

However, people in Wales will be pleased to hear that the variant has not been detected in Wales.

A spokesperson for Public Health Wales said: “To date, we have had no cases involving the BA.2.86 mutation in Wales.”

The WHO and UKHSA placed BA.2.86 on their monitoring lists on Thursday, 17 August.

Symptoms of the new variant include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat.

However, UKHSA said there is "insufficient data" to assess how serious the BA.2.86 strain might be, or how likely it is that current vaccines will protect against it.