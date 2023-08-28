Cheesemakers and cheese shops across the land are calling for people to sign up to the Great British and Irish Cheddar Challenge.

The challenge is a huge online blind tasting event to reveal the most beloved artisan cheddar in the British Isles.

With the event set to take place on Saturday, September 16, the public can now reserve their tasting boxes of six artisan cheddars.

Cheese lovers can get a Great British & Irish Cheddar Challenge tasting box delivered to their doors from one of many independent cheese shops across the UK and Ireland.

The boxes cost £35 (for those delivered) or £28 directly from participating shops for £28.

Each box contains six wedges of cheddar, enough, they say, for four people to share - though cheese serving portions can vary somewhat.

Among the numbered, but unlabelled, cheddars in the box will be:

Hafod, made by the Holden family in Ceredigion, Wales

Isle of Mull, made by Brendan Reade near Tobermory on the Isle of Mull

Montgomery’s Cheddar, made by Jamie Montgomery in North Cadbury, Somerset

Mount Leinster, made by Tom Burgess in West Wicklow, Ireland

Pitchfork Cheddar, made by the Trethowan Brothers in North Somerset;

Quicke’s Extra Mature Clothbound Cheddar, made by Mary Quicke in Newton St. Cyres, Devon.

The first ever Great British and Irish Cheddar Challenge will be hosted by comedian and big cheese for the day Marcus Brigstocke, alongside the event’s founder, James Grant of No2 Pound Street in Buckinghamshire.

They will be joined by the participating cheesemakers and expert panellists from across the artisan cheese community

Mr Grant said: “We’ve been blown away with the support we’ve received from cheese shops and consumers since announcing our plans.

"We hope as many cheddar fans as possible will join us on the night.”

The Great British & Irish Cheddar Challenge virtual event will broadcast on Saturday, September 16 from 7pm.