The circumstances surrounding Chloe’s death, age just 17, have kept the pain of losing her fresh as her family knows it could have been avoided.

“I had to know exactly what had happened. I still have that sense of disbelief that my girl is gone,” said her mother.

“I keep thinking why did this happen to Chloe? She didn’t deserve it, we didn’t deserve it. It’s just not fair.

“She was such a beautiful, unique and loving soul, she just saw the best in everyone. There will never be another like her. She was someone you’d never forget.”

Chloe and Daniellle were not just mother and daughter but best friends (Image: Danielle O'Halloran)

Knowing that her daughter’s killer will get out in less than 22 months is something Chloe’s family have to face, with her mother expressing her anger at the thought of him being able to live a normal life once his sentence is completed.

Keilan Roberts was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison but has only served half and will serve the rest out on licence following his release in January 2025. The short sentence has failed to provide her grieving loved ones with any kind of closure.

Chloe’s family have appealed his sentence, stating that “it is an insult to everyone involved” for him to not be deprived of the life he has taken from their beloved daughter, as it didn’t “reflect our pain at losing her”.

“She’d only just changed from that funny little girl to this empowering woman, and I wish I could’ve had that for the rest of my life,” her mother said.

Danielle O’Halloran said her daughter was an inspiration to women and others around her, always encouraging and supporting people to be themselves, and being an advocate for self-love.

“She had such funny, loving ways and had this ability to turn a bad situation into a positive, particularly with her music.

"Even if I didn’t want it on, she’d always turn it up too loud, and help me if I’d had a difficult day.

"Now whenever I hear music, even if it’s something new, I can’t listen to it because I feel and hear Chloe in them.”

As a ‘mini-me’, Danielle described her daughter as “a beautiful, challenging child” who left an impact on everyone she met for the better and just didn’t care what other people thought of her.

“She was my whole world. The last thing I said to her was “I love you”. I told her to call me if she needed, and she said I was beautiful.

“She was my best friend and like a second mother to her brothers. She's the one person I told everything too. For 17 years, it was just me and Chloe.

“I always used to ask her opinion on things because nine times out of ten she gave me a better answer.

"She was the better part of me, and we did everything together. Now it’s so hard to live in this world without her.”

Chloe was Danielle's mini-me (Image: Danielle O'Halloran)

In her daughter’s memory, Danielle is fronting Gwent Police’s part in a national campaign against drink and drug driving.

“I feel by doing this I’m doing something for Chloe. I wanted to give back to the teams that have supported us and help to keep her memory alive.

“I don’t think people realise just how much losing someone you love changes everything. Things you took for granted – your job, listening to music, going shopping – all become impossible. Suddenly that’s all taken from you.”

One thing that the campaign really aims to highlight is that it could happen to anyone, even if people don’t think it will happen to them.

“We are a prime example of it could happen to anyone. You have to live with those decisions,” Danielle said. “That knowledge that you could’ve killed an innocent person or even yourself. Alcohol itself is really dangerous and mixing it with drugs makes it worse.”

She hopes that the campaign will educate people to think twice before they get into their cars after a night out, and encourage people to consider looking for other forms of enjoyment away from alcohol and drugs.

“My key message to people is please don’t take drugs and alcohol and drive. Keep in contact with your parents and make a plan for getting home on your night out and stick to it.

“Find other things than alcohol to make you happy. Learn to love yourself like Chloe did and experience enjoyment without the pub. There’s more to life than that.”

The campaign will be running until Sunday and aims to continue to raise awareness of the risks people take when deciding to drive while under the influence.