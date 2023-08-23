An armed unit was eventually called to Bideford Close in Newport to arrest teenager Michael Horton after he’d gone “completely and utterly out of control”.

Talia Keskin, prosecuting, said: “The police had been notified that the defendant was refusing to leave the address after being asked to by his mother.

“There were three women in the garden when they got there, one was the defendant's sister and another was his mother.

“He was in the doorway carrying a knife in his hand, it was a kitchen knife about 12 inches in length.

“The defendant shouted, ‘On my mother's life, come up here and I'll chop you up.

“Officers then made the decision to tactically withdraw from the address and the defendant then shouted, ‘Come on then, come on then. I can chop you up.’

“The defendant shouted, ‘If you come near the house, I’ll blow it up.’

“He then set a tea towel alight and he was waving it from the front upstairs window threatening to set the house on fire.”

A firearms unit arrived before Horton dropped the knife from the window and walked out with his hands out and he was handcuffed and arrested.

The defendant told them he had swallowed half a bottle bleach and four boxes of tablets and he was taken to hospital by the officers.

Horton, aged 19, of Bideford Close, Newport pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a blade, criminal damage and threatening to damage property on June 29.

He was also in breach of a suspended custodial sentence imposed last August for two counts of theft.

Newport Crown Court heard how Horton has seven previous convictions for 22 offences.

These included criminal damage and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Nigel Fryer representing him said his client wanted to apologise for his behaviour and he added that the defendant’s family had been to see him in custody.

Judge Shomon Khan told Horton: “I've seen the knife that you had in your possession.

“This would have been very frightening for everybody observing this as it unfolded.

“People were running for safety and you continued your threats with the knife.

“Officers were concerned and family members were placed into a police car for their safety."

The judge added: “You made threats to burn down the house and damage was caused to other items.

“I recognised the fact that you are unwell at the time.

“Clearly you'd taken something. You were under the influence as you admitted to probation, but you'd also consumed bleach along with medication.

“I know your family didn't want to pursue any complaint to the police and they were concerned for your welfare.

“Things were completely and utterly out of control on this particular day.”

Horton was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months.