Gwent Police say Kiera Jones, 17, was last seen at around 12.30pm on Friday, August 18, near Glyn Terrace, Tredegar and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is believed to be wearing black cycling shorts, knee high white boots, a red top and denim jacket.

Kiera is described as of medium build with shoulder length black hair. She's around 5’2 tall and has known links to Caerphilly and Pontypridd.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300277836.

"Kiera is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that she is safe and well."