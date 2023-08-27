The online auction from Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions starts from midday on Tuesday, August 29 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, August 31.

A well-presented and maintained three bedroom semi-detached house ideal for a family home or investment at 28 Graig Park Avenue, Newport, has a guide price of £175,000-plus.

The property has a modern fitted kitchen/diner with appliances, modern bathroom on the first floor and UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).

The rear garden has views and patio area leading to a further garden space and storage shed which would also offer scope for alternative uses such as office/study.

A three-bedroom terraced HMO at 81, King Street, Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, is listed with a guide price of £72,000.

The property also includes a communal lounge, kitchen, bathroom and cloakroom.

There is a rear courtyard with gated rear lane access.

It is to be sold with tenants in situ.

Detached Grade II-listed Pike House, Monmouth, with a guide price of £230,000-plus is situated towards the end of a lane next to open countryside.

It has far reaching views and was originally a toll house.

With excellent commuter links via the A40, the property has an open plan lounge/dining room, sitting room, kitchen, shower room and two bedrooms.

The mature lawned garden includes a courtyard, log store, greenhouse, sheds, allotment, pergola-covered decked area and gravelled area along with a large parking area.

A three-bedroom, mid-terrace property requiring updating, ideal for those looking for a project to renovate and resell, 76 Ventnor Road, Cwmbran, is guided at £100,000-plus.

On the ground floor are two reception rooms and kitchen with three bedrooms and bathroom on the first.

It has an enclosed low maintenance courtyard-style garden.

Being sold together, this end-of-terrace house and a large plot of land to the rear, number 1 Milner Street, Newport, has a guide price of £135,000-plus.

The side alley gives access to the rear and the land.

It is on a no-through road and has two reception rooms, kitchen, cloakroom, bathroom and two bedrooms.

The land has gated access via the alley and given the development and regeneration in the area could lend itself to a multi-property development, subject to the necessary consents.

There is a large outbuilding divided into two and a car inspection pit.

In addition there is a small outbuilding/WC.

A sizeable end terrace property currently arranged as two flats, 36 Queen's Road, Elliot's Town, New Tredegar, has a guide price of £59,000-plus.

The ground floor has a one-bedroom flat currently occupied and achieving £400 per calendar month, with the rent due to be increased in September 2023.

And the top floor has a spacious two-bedroom flat with double glazed windows and gas central heating provided by a combination boiler (untested).

The total potential income for the two flats could be in excess of £10,000 per annum, making the property ideal for investment.

Sunnybank House, Sunnybank Road, Blackwood, with a guide price of £333,000-plus, is a spacious detached house in a popular location with far reaching countryside views.

The renovated property has five reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, six bathrooms/en-suites, five bedrooms and laundry room.

It has the potential to convert to a seven bedroom HMO or care home (subject to necessary planning consents).

There are two parking areas providing ample parking.

The property is to be sold with vacant possession.

This end-of-terraced property at 1 Ladysmith Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, is in a small, tucked-away lane and has far-reaching views.

It has a guide price of £54,000-plus and comes with two reception rooms, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is a small garden at the front across the lane and a small rear courtyard space.

Parking is on road via the lay-by area within the lane.

A part-renovated, mid-terrace house at 53 Power Street, Barrack Hill, Newport, has a guide price of £135,000-plus.

The three-storey property has two reception rooms, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The rear garden has gated rear pedestrian access and overlooks a large children's playground with views across the city beyond.

Number 13 Dewstow Street, Newport, is an end-of-terrace house with a lounge, open-plan kitchen/dining room, bathroom and utility area on the ground floor and three bedrooms on the first floor.

It has a guide price of £85,000-plus.

The property is to be sold with a long standing tenant in situ who is keen to remain.

It has a spacious rear garden and a recently updated bathroom, UPVC double glazing and central heating with combi boiler (not tested).