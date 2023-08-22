Last week, Gwent Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.

A dispersal order was put in place in the town between Thursday and Saturday of last week.

This is the second dispersal order placed on the town in a matter of days, with another order in place last weekend.

Now, Gwent Police have confirmed an additional three teenagers have been arrested following the disorder.

The arrests so far, following anti-social behaviour in Rhymney:

A 17-year-old girl on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and public order offences

A 15-year-old boy on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent

A 14-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage

A 17-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage, racially aggravated public order offences, assault on an emergency worker and attempted criminal damage

A further 17 young people are known to have been in the area. Their involvement in the disorder is being investigated.

A dispersal order, the third in two weeks, covering parts of Rhymney came into effect at 7.30pm yesterday (Monday, August 21) and will remain in place until 7.30pm on Wednesday (August 23).

The new Rhymney dispersal order will cover:

Rhymney High Street

Goshen Street

Tan-y-Lan Terrace

Memorial Park

Rhymney RFC and the surrounding are

Inspector Lysha Thompson, of the Caerphilly North neighbourhood policing team, said: “A dispersal order was put in place for Rhymney yesterday evening following further reports of anti-social behaviour.

“The investigation into anti-social behaviour over the last few weeks is ongoing and several people have been arrested following enquiries.

"Additionally, 17 young people have been identified as being in the area and we are continuing to investigate their involvement and we will be dealing with them all in turn.

“We will not tolerate or accept this level of disorder or disruption in our neighbourhood, and we will take robust action against those found committing offences.

“We continue to have an increased police presence in the area, and officers won’t hesitate to use the extra powers afforded to them through these dispersal orders.

“We’re working closely with partners to address these issues and urge parents, carers and guardians to speak to their children and advise them that their behaviour not only has a detrimental impact on the community they belong to, but also that their futures could ultimately be affected by any criminal convictions as a result of ASB.”

What is a police dispersal order?





Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.