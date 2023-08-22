Restaurants including The Whitebrook (Michelin star) in Monmouth and Purple Poppadom, The Potted Pig and Heaney's in Cardiff have all been nominated in the Best in Wales category.

While Anna-Loka and Lab 22 - both located in Cardiff - have been recognised amongst the best in the UK, shortlisted in the best takeaway and best bar categories respectively.

The 5th annual BRA's will be held on Tuesday, September 5 and recognises and celebrates "the exceptional talent, innovation, and artistry that define the restaurant industry in the United Kingdom".

Restaurants in Wales shortlisted in the British Restaurant Awards

Here are all the restaurants in Wales nominated in the upcoming British Restaurant Awards 2023:

Restaurant of the Year

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

Best Takeaway Restaurant

Anna-Loka, Cardiff

Best Restaurant in Wales

Sosban and The Old Butcher’s, Menai Bridge

Palé Hall, Bala, Gwynedd

Purple Poppadom, Cardiff

Fernery at The Grove, Narberth, Pembrokeshire

The Potted Pig, Cardiff

SY23, Aberystwyth

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

Heaney’s, Cardiff

Casanova, Cardiff

The Whitebrook, Monmouth

Best Bar

Lab 22, Cardiff

Categories include everything from Best Luxury Restaurant to Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant.

For the full list of nominees from all categories visit the BRA website.