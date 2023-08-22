A number of south Wales restaurants have been nominated for honours at the upcoming British Restaurant Awards (BRA).
Restaurants including The Whitebrook (Michelin star) in Monmouth and Purple Poppadom, The Potted Pig and Heaney's in Cardiff have all been nominated in the Best in Wales category.
While Anna-Loka and Lab 22 - both located in Cardiff - have been recognised amongst the best in the UK, shortlisted in the best takeaway and best bar categories respectively.
The 5th annual BRA's will be held on Tuesday, September 5 and recognises and celebrates "the exceptional talent, innovation, and artistry that define the restaurant industry in the United Kingdom".
Restaurants in Wales shortlisted in the British Restaurant Awards
Here are all the restaurants in Wales nominated in the upcoming British Restaurant Awards 2023:
Restaurant of the Year
Ynyshir, Machynlleth
Best Takeaway Restaurant
Anna-Loka, Cardiff
Best Restaurant in Wales
- Sosban and The Old Butcher’s, Menai Bridge
- Palé Hall, Bala, Gwynedd
- Purple Poppadom, Cardiff
- Fernery at The Grove, Narberth, Pembrokeshire
- The Potted Pig, Cardiff
- SY23, Aberystwyth
- Ynyshir, Machynlleth
- Heaney’s, Cardiff
- Casanova, Cardiff
- The Whitebrook, Monmouth
Best Bar
Lab 22, Cardiff
Categories include everything from Best Luxury Restaurant to Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant.
For the full list of nominees from all categories visit the BRA website.
