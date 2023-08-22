A joint raid carried out by Newport City Council's trading standards team and Gwent Police targeted the site.

During the raid, large quantities of illegal products were seized.

Approximately 95,000 cigarettes, 36kg of hand-rolling tobacco and hundreds of disposable vapes were taken from the premises.

Four people were arrested and three later charged with offences relating to the supply of such products.

Newport City Council say that efforts will continue to tackle the criminal gangs operating in the city, and to tackle the supply of these products to children.

How to report the selling or supply of illegal tobacco or vapes

If you have information regarding the supply of illegal tobacco and vape products in Wales, you can report it anonymously at noifs-nobutts.co.uk