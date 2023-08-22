Survivor Shane Loughlin, 32, was found alive in the wreckage of the car lost in woodlands for 46 hours trapped next to the bodies of three dead friend and one other survivor.

Eve Smith, 21, was killed with Darcy Ross, 21, from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, while bank worker Sophie Russon, 20, survived with Loughlin in the wreckage – found nearly two days later by police.

Loughlin, who has 21 previous convictions, will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court next month and faces up to 18 months in prison - he was told at a hearing in Cardiff today.

However, it was outside the courtroom where he appears to have directed abusive comments at a reporter.

In a segment broadcast on BBC's Wales Today news programme at lunchtime today, a reporter asks Loughlin "why were you driving 80 to 90mph along that road, smoking drugs in the car?"

Instead of answering or walking on, Loughlin replies "shut up fatty" multiple times.

A pair of women who are flanking Loughlin as he walks toward the court turn to speak to him after his outburst, but their words are inaudible on the broadcast.

Loughlin, of Rumney, Cardiff, was handed unconditional bail and handed an interim driving ban.