The community sport and wellbeing team delivered more than 20 events and activities for children aged 3 to 18 years.

These events have taken place in parks, green spaces, primary and secondary schools in Newport, as well as at Newport Live facilities.

The activities offered include Welly Walks, Kick About, Hub Rugby, Girls Takeover Summer, Sport in the Park, and Pop-Up Sport events, catering to people of all ages.

These events not only provide families with the opportunity to try various sports and activities but also allow them to have fun and socialise with friends and other community members.

The team also focused on combating holiday hunger in the city by providing support to families in need.

So far, they have distributed more than 360 breakfasts, nearly 1,000 packed lunches, fruits, and water, over five weeks.

Chloe Powton, community sport and physical activity development manager, said: "The engagement we've witnessed at every single event we've organised has been truly remarkable.

"Witnessing children embracing physical activity, enjoying sports, and connecting with their peers is incredibly gratifying."

She added that the breakfast and packed lunches were pivotal as "we recognise the pressing concern of holiday hunger and are committed to tackling the problem".

Andrea Ovey, director of business development at Newport Live said the summer programme complemented the team's year-round work increasing engagement in sport and art.

"All of which, play a hugely important part in improving not only physical wellbeing but mental and emotional wellbeing too," she said.

"The huge number of participants shows that there is very much a want and need in our centres and communities for these activities."

These events have been made possible by the funding received from organisations such as Sport Wales, Newport City Council, Welsh Government, and the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner for Gwent and Arts Council of Wales.

With just over one week left of the summer, the Community Sport and Wellbeing team has a handful of events remaining.

To find out more, visit newportlive.co.uk/HolidayActivities.