PAUL THOMPSON, 50, of Cardiff Road, Newport was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress and two counts of assault by beating on April 10.

He must pay £620 costs and £75 compensation.

DANA STERRY, 32, of Bryn Yr Ysgol, Penyrheol, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at Toby Carvery on Corbetts Lane on July 27.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

JAY JAY JOHN WHITEHEAD, 33, of Malpas Road, Newport must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 70mph zone on the M5 motorway at Tiverton, Devon on November 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DARREN EVANS, 28, of Cae Rhedyn, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted two counts of attempted criminal damage, public disorder and being in breach of suspended prison sentence for having a knife in public.

He must pay £200 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

SIMON WILLIAMS, 56, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL JOHN BOWEN, 67, of Royal Oak, Machen, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway at Maidenhead, Berkshire on November 23, 2022.

He must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

GERWYN JONES, 36, of Trosnant Crescent, Penybryn, Caerphilly must pay £682 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 at Magor Road, Langstone, Newport on January 12.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

IGOR CAMARA, 30, of Jeddo Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.