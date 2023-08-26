We look at their cases.

Vicky Moody

Drug dealer Vicky Moody was caught with heroin hidden in her bra when she was arrested by police.

The 33-year-old from Newport was found with heroin and crack cocaine which had a potential street value of more than £3,000.

Mother-of-one Moody was jailed for 27 months.

Drew McKeown

Ex-soldier Drew McKeown raped a vulnerable woman in her 70s in her own home.

The 38-year-old sexually assaulted his victim who was living in assisted accommodation in Blaenau Gwent.

McKeown, from Horden, County Durham had denied both charges but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

He was jailed for 10 years.

Joshua Meredith

A cocaine dealer was jailed after he was caught drug driving and defying his motoring ban.

Joshua Meredith escaped going to prison earlier this year when he was given a suspended sentence in January for being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

But it wasn’t long before he was breaking the law again and was stopped by police for driving under the influence on cocaine and driving while disqualified.

Meredith, 24, from Abergavenny was locked up for 14 months.

Ellie-Mae Sesevic

A woman with a history of violence assaulted two police officers at a hospital.

Ellie-Mae Sesevic, 27, from Newport attacked the PCs at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran last month.

She also racially abused one of the officers.

Sesevic was imprisoned for 30 weeks.

Lester Gibson

A drug dealer was caught with heroin and cocaine worth £30,000 and £23,000 in cash when police raided his home.

Officers also found Louis Vuitton and Burberry bags and a £2,000 Tag Heuer watch at Lester Gibson’s address in Newport.

The designer goods had been stolen during a recent burglary in the Malpas Road area of the city.

Gibson, 44, was sent to prison for three years and four months.

Colin Luce

Burglar Colin Luce was caught stealing an electric bike when his victim chased after him.

The 34-year-old from Cwmbran was jailed for 100 weeks after he went on a crime spree.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, handling stolen goods and theft.