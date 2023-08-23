The supermarket giant has issued a recall on a variety of chilled pastry products due to the health risk.

Included in the recall is Tesco’s six pack of cheese and onion rolls with a best before date of August 31, their finest steak and ale pie with a best before date of September 1, and their nine pack of mini sausage rolls with a best before date of August 30.

Tesco’s 20 pack of mini sausage rolls are also included in the recall, with a best before date of August 29.

Tesco recalls various pastry chilled products because they may contain pieces of metal and plastic #FoodAlert https://t.co/NnjkUT4qjJ — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 22, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have warned the products are not safe and have issued a “do not eat” warning.

An FSA spokesman said: “These products may contain pieces of metal and plastic which makes them unsafe to eat.

“Tesco is recalling the above products. The company has issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“No receipt is required. For further details, please contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 505 555. Please see the attached notice.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.