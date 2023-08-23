Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church has taken to social media to share with fans a 'life-changing' first she underwent recently.
The 37-year-old singer, who hails from Cardiff, got her first tattoo a few weeks ago and shared the experience with fans on Instagram yesterday.
On Instagram, Church said: "Having my first ever tattoos a couple of weeks ago was an absolutely life changing experience!
"Shoutout to @aimeecornwelltattoo for her wonderful work."
Church's inkwork was done by a fellow Welshy - tattooist and artist Aimee Corwell.
Fans share support following Charlotte Church's 'life changing' first
Fans commented on Church's post, showing their support for her decision to get a tattoo.
One fan said: "Go girl what did you get? I’m so excited to get my whole arm done."
Another added: "Looking good Charlotte."
A third person commented: "Yay! At 41, I got my first one this year as well. Congrats!"
While another Instagram follower said: "Love it! There is something liberating about your first tattoo! What did you have?? I have two and would love another, but can’t decide what to have."
Church announced recently she will be performing at The Gwyll Lais Festival in Cardiff in October.
