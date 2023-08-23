The 37-year-old singer, who hails from Cardiff, got her first tattoo a few weeks ago and shared the experience with fans on Instagram yesterday.

On Instagram, Church said: "Having my first ever tattoos a couple of weeks ago was an absolutely life changing experience!

"Shoutout to @aimeecornwelltattoo for her wonderful work."

Church's inkwork was done by a fellow Welshy - tattooist and artist Aimee Corwell.

Fans share support following Charlotte Church's 'life changing' first

Fans commented on Church's post, showing their support for her decision to get a tattoo.

One fan said: "Go girl what did you get? I’m so excited to get my whole arm done."

Another added: "Looking good Charlotte."

A third person commented: "Yay! At 41, I got my first one this year as well. Congrats!"

While another Instagram follower said: "Love it! There is something liberating about your first tattoo! What did you have?? I have two and would love another, but can’t decide what to have."

Church announced recently she will be performing at The Gwyll Lais Festival in Cardiff in October.