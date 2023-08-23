The forecaster predicts highs of 22 degrees across Gwent today, with tomorrow the last day of the warm temperatures before a three-day wash of showers.

As usual, most of the summer holidays, have saw weeks of rain with no hope of warmer weather and higher temperatures as we experienced in June.

Usually, a bank holiday weekend is known for above-average temperatures, and people planning barbeques, but this year could be a lot different with rain expected so it would be best to keep that umbrella nearby.

Tonight Gwent could see some patchy rain affecting the north of the country this evening and overnight with temperatures dropping to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow looks to have the last of the warmer weather with temperatures at 23 degrees, but it will be often cloudy with outbreaks of rain expected.

This upcoming bank holiday weekend is forecast to be dry on Friday, with some sunny intervals. Saturday may see some scattered showers which could become heavy. However, Sunday is expected to be dry again, with temperatures close to or below average at 18 degrees.

Bank holiday Monday looks to have sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy in the evening, and, going into September temperatures are expected be above average, with it feeling cooler in the rain or prolonged cloud.

The weather is expected to be unpredictable. There will be a combination of sunny intervals and rainy spells, with western regions experiencing more frequent periods of wet weather. However, showers are possible throughout the entire country.