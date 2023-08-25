The speed limit on most restricted roads in Wales will be slashed from 30mph to 20mph on September 17 following a Senedd vote last July.

The controversial move, which promises to reduce road accidents and improve air quality, was included in Welsh Labour’s manifesto for government in 2021.

The £34.5 million figure comes in over the previous estimated cost of £33 million, though the government claims it could save £58 million over the next three decades due to a reduction in the number of injuries on the road which have to be dealt with by emergency services and hospitals.

Newport City Council has been allocated £625,000 for the project over the last three financial years, rising from just over £33,000 in 2021/22 to more than £340,000 in 2023/24.

Cardiff Council has been allocated £2.38 million in the same period - around four times higher than Newport’s allocation, but still lower than the amount allocated to Swansea, which is £3.56 million.

While allocations for Cardiff and Swansea councils increased seven and five-fold respectively for this financial year, the allocation for Newport, rising from £251,000 to £341,000, has not even doubled.

In fact, authorities in Blaenau Gwent (£450,000), Caerphilly (£924,000) and Torfaen (£604,000) have all been allocated more cash this year for the switch to 20mph.

The Welsh Government has also allocated £215,000 to English border authorities - namely Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Chesire West and Chester - all of which are included in the total £34.5 million cost.

20mph sign in Chepstow (Image: LDRS)

Independent councillor for Blackwood Kevin Etheridge, who submitted the FOI request to the Welsh Government, has doubts about the implementation of the policy, including the costs.

“I find it astonishing when local authorities are finding it difficult to manage all other budgets the Welsh Government can assign this amount of money to them, and surely they should have consulted the people of Wales in a referendum on this particular issue," Cllr Etheridge said.

Figures from the BBC's Shared Data Unit showed Welsh councils were planning at least £182 million of savings in the current financial year.

The Welsh Government have outlined five main reasons for the reduction in the default speed limit: reducing the number of collisions and injuries, encouraging more people to walk and cycle, help to improve health and wellbeing, make our streets safer and safeguard the environment for future generations.

The Argus has approached the Welsh Government for comment on the cost of implementing this policy over the past three financial years.