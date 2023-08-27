Until February, Rose was a happy and healthy child, having fun with her friends. This was until her mother, Grace Willavise, noticed a slight limp after a swimming session one afternoon.

After it didn’t clear up for a few weeks, Mrs Willavise took her daughter to the Grange Hospital.

Initial blood tests revealed Rose is neutropenic. Further tests diagnosed Rose with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), the most common form of blood cell cancer.

“It was a really big shock, to be told your otherwise healthy child has leukaemia,” said her mother who initially thought it was related to chickenpox.

Rose with dad Barrie and mum Grace (Image: Balance Photography)

The official diagnosis was confirmed on February 22, and Rose began chemo three days later.

The family spent two weeks in Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff and visits daily.

Mr and Mrs Willavise remain positive of the outcome, with the leukaemia survival rate at nine out of ten.

Mrs Willavise said: “Rose is responding really well, and we can only hope that continues.

“She has been so brave throughout the whole thing. Even though she’s only four, she knows exactly what’s going on.

“I’m so proud of her.”

Rose’s treatment is planned for completion in April 2025.

Rose is a big Disney fan! (Image: Grace Willavise)

Rose will start school in September and has started to lose her hair; her family has been in touch with the Princess Trust, who have provided them with wigs and hats.

Lullabyz Nursery, which Rose had been attending up until her diagnosis, are “like a family” to the Willavises, and have started fundraising for them. Carer Cory Hewitt said: “We really felt for them and wanted to help in any way we could. So, we decided that myself and another colleague with really long hair would go for the chop! We plan to donate the money we raise to the Princess Trust as they are perfect for what we want to do.”

Rose is reacting well to treatment (Image: Grace Willavise)

They have already raised almost £1,500 through GoFundMe.

“It’s been a massive personality overhaul for me,” said Mrs Willavise.

“Before this I couldn’t bear to hear or see anything about children being hurt, now I’m spending days in hospital surrounded by sick children.

“We're so grateful to all the people fundraising and donating. Lullabyz Nursery has felt like an extended family, and we will be forever grateful for their support.”

Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-beautiful-roses-battle