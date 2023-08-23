News that the Wye Bridge is set to be closed for five weeks, 24-hours-a-day, starting in October, has come as a shock and will affect the lives of many local residents in Wyesham.

The closure will curtail businesses, restrict access to health and social care, prevent non blue light services, hinder access to schools and childcare as well as many other vital aspects of people’s lives.

The only alternative route that residents will be expected to take will be almost 30 miles, a journey that is not only too long, but also virtually impossible for people who don’t have access to private transport.

I have expressed my concerns to the Deputy Minister of Climate Change and have written to him to ensure that the Welsh Government is content with the arrangements that Monmouthshire County Council is putting in place to help mitigate the many concerns that I and many residents have.

I have also asked the Head of Placemaking, Highways and Flooding at Monmouthshire County Council for an update on the situation and if he considered any alternative option to closing the bridge such as such as working on one lane at a time with temporary weight restrictions enabling light local traffic to pass.

All of the residents that I have spoken to accept the fact that this repair work is needed but they have been incredibly disappointed by the lack of communication and engagement from Monmouthshire County Council. I have been especially disappointed by the appalling lack of planning to minimise the disruption to people’s lives and businesses.

I have also written to Councillor Catrin Maby, the Cabinet Member for Climate Change, voicing the concerns that I and many residents have, about this lack of engagement. I have asked her whether there will be support for small businesses affected in Wyesham and whether or not the cabinet is happy with the way in which this process has been carried out.

I have expressed my disappointment that the concerns of residents have not been sufficiently addressed and have asked if the cabinet is happy with the contingency plans put in place.

At the end of the day, it is the council’s duty to ensure that residents are consulted when such drastic action is taken. I expect more of the council I had the privilege to lead, and sincerely hope more is done to mitigate the disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods.