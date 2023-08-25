Anthony Stuart Lloyd – who recently featured on Simon Cowell’s Walk the Line on ITV and has previously featured on BBC’s The Voice – presents ‘The Marshfield Picnic Proms’ later this week.

“Appearing on ITV’s Walk The Line, was a lot of fun,” said the acclaimed singer - who stands at an imposing 6ft 7ins.

“The panellists were really positive about my performance of One Moment in Time.

“Gary Barlow said he ‘really enjoyed it’ and thinks I’ve got a ‘beautiful voice’ while Craig David said he loves my ‘vibe’.

“Dawn French joked: ‘What a big hunka chunka of a chap you are! Look how tall you are, you made this whole building reverberate, it shook me to my bones. Diolch yn fawr’.”

The Marshfield Picnic Proms will take place in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, on Church Lane in Marshfield, on Saturday, August 26, at 4pm.

People can bring along seating and picnics, although the church will also run a small cocktail bar and ice-cream stall, and (should the weather take a turn) the concert will be hosted inside St Mary's Church.

Mr Stuart Lloyd, from St Brides, will perform a mix of opera, musical theatre, soft rock and pop crossover, and will conclude with a flag waving finale with all the pomp and pageantry of The Last Night of the Proms (with some ladies from the W.I. to help with this famous number).

A donation from the proceeds of this performance will be made to the Choirstership fund, which offers local children (aged between eight and 13) free singing lessons and the chance to sing alongside the community choir.

This helps them gain confidence with regular live performances, and they are given a small amount of pocket money for their commitment.

Mr Stuart Lloyd had been a chorister in his youth, as a member of the South Glamorgan Youth Choir and the National Youth Choir of Wales and had a scholarship for private singing lessons, so is all for promoting young singers.

Since graduating with distinction from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and winning the Blue Riband at the Royal National Eisteddfod, Mr Stuart Lloyd has gone on to sing with international opera companies and orchestras in London’s West End and on UK tours. He has also headlined with his one-man shows on many luxury cruise liners.

Tickets are £10 and free to children 15 and under. They can be purchased on the day via cash or card, or online at