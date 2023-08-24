The lift breakdown at Monmouth Leisure Centre was first reported on April 21.

This resulted in limited accessibility to the gym and other fitness classes, prompting complaints from frustrated customers.

One of those left unable to work out without first using the stairs was Monmouth MP and Welsh secretary David Davies, who says the lift has been broken for "far too long".

“It is a bit embarrassing following a recent £7.4 million pound refurbishment that the leisure centre does not have a working lift,” Mr Davies said.

The Conservative MP said he had been contacted by cardiac rehabilitation patients, who spoke of how they have been “cut off” from attending classes because they cannot climb the stairs.

Mr Davies, who has been in correspondence with both Monmouthshire County Council’s MonLife service and the centre manager, said repairs needed to be “sped up”.

“I know from speaking with staff members on the ground that this is a very frustrating situation," said Mr Davies, mentioning that he too uses the gym.

The lack of a working lift is "causing difficulty and stopping some customers from using much needed facilities and programmes", Mr Davies said.

“I was originally told the lift would be fixed by early July, but despite numerous visits from specialist engineers to fit new wires and cables, it is still not up and running.

“The lift has been out of action for far too long and I would urge the council to put as much pressure as possible on the repair company to get it back to working condition as a matter of high priority.”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “Following a report on April 21, the lift was out of operation.

"Although it has been back in operation sporadically during this time, further issues have risen, meaning the lift is back out of operation.

"We are currently working with contractors who’ve identified the issue, and they are waiting on specialists to advise on the appropriate action.

"Our lift contractors are waiting for further reports and a course of action with specific timeframes to get the lift back in operation. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”