Leisure workers in the city are to be balloted for strike action as a pay dispute escalates.

UNISON say Newport Live are refusing to negotiate on pay, despite having a written agreement with the union to do just that.

Newport Live, UNISON say, are "burying their heads in the sand".

The union says Newport Live gave employees a pay rise of three per cent from April - below that month’s rate of inflation, which was 8.7 per cent according to the Consumer Price Index.

Ballot papers have now been dispatched to workers at Newport’s Swimming and Tennis Centre, Geraint Thomas Velodrome and the Riverfront Theatre.

UNISON has accused Newport Live of refusing to listen to the workforce.

A Newport Live employee said: “We have had to stop clubs for the kids and don’t attend social events if we need to spend money.

“We have set strict budgets for the children’s birthdays and Christmas.

“We try not to use the car and have reduced our weekly shopping cutting out treats.”

UNISON Newport city branch secretary Peter Garland said: “Newport Live has no idea of the level of anger they’ve caused by taking their workforce for granted during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

“Despite rocketing inflation and staff telling them they are struggling, they want to bury their heads in the sand and hope it all will go away.

“Staff can’t understand why Newport Live doesn’t want to be seen as an excellent employer that values its workforce and is an organisation people in the community want to work for.

“Time and again, UNISON has asked for meetings to negotiate on pay and find a sensible solution. These requests have been denied.”

Newport Live were approached for a comment.