Mark Henson, who ran a health and safety consultancy business in the town and who was also involved in the local music scene, left £61,700 in his will to SARA, which is based at Beachley, and the RNLI.

Mr Henson was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer late in 2020 and when he realised he could not overcome what proved to be a terminal illness he made sure that the residue of his estate would be divided equally between SARA and the RNLI so that they could carry on with their invaluable work locally and nationally.

His good friend Robin Sharp said: "Mark Henson's compassionate gesture underscores his commitment to his community's safety.

"The RNLI and SARA play crucial roles along the coastlines, saving lives and aiding those in distress. Mark's gift will undoubtedly boost their life-saving endeavours and stand as a testament to his caring spirit."

He said: "Mark had a successful career as a health and safety consultant. Beyond his dedication to safety, Mark supported local music events and various charities throughout his life. His impact resonated far and wide, leaving a trail of positive change.

"Mark was well known in Chepstow and Caldicot and had seen the efforts that the SARA volunteers put into raising fund’s to make sure that they have the best and most up to date equipment at their disposal."

A former member of Chepstow Round Table, which had provided funds raised at its May Day Spectacular to purchase SARA’s lifeboat The Roger Brown, Mr Henson had visited the SARA Beachley boathouse to see at first hand the rigorous training the volunteers undertake and was impressed with their dedication and professionalism.

Mr Henson also left a provision in his will for a meal and drinks for 50 of his friends.

Mr Sharp said: "Mark's selfless act of leaving a significant portion of his estate to these charities speaks volumes about his character and the values he held dear. His legacy will serve as a reminder to all that even in times of personal challenge, there's an opportunity to make a lasting difference in the lives of others.

"Mark's departure leaves a void, yet his legacy of generosity and community dedication will forever inspire and uplift the town he called home."

Mr Henson previously worked at Llanwern Steelworks and Magor Brewery. His ashes were interred at The Church of St Stephen and St Tathan, Caerwent. His headstone reads “Seize the day and I certainly did” in Latin.