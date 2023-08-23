The dispersal order, covering parts of Blackwood and the surrounding area, came into effect at 2pm today and will be in place until 2pm on Friday, August 25.

The dispersal order has been put in place to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

The areas covered by the Blackwood dispersal order

sections of the B4251;

Sunnybank Road;

Cefn Road;

Bryn Road;

Highfields Way and the surrounding roads shown on the below map.

-

This is the fourth such order imposed by Gwent Police in two weeks, with three having been put in place in the Rhymney area in recent days.

The most recent Rhymney dispersal order ends at 7.30pm tonight.

The three Rhymney orders resulted in the arrests - at time of writing - of four teenagers and the identification of several more.

Inspector Oliver Petty said: "Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

What is a police dispersal order?





Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.