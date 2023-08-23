Brought to you by
The Big Banquet at Caldicot Castle
Street food and circus festival returns to Caldicot Castle for August Bank Holiday Weekend.
This Bank Holiday weekend, Big Banquet will be bringing flavours from around the world to Caldicot Castle, cooked by some Wales’ best-known and up-and-coming street food chefs.
As well as street food and gravity-defying high-wire shows, visitors can enjoy walkabout circus performers, a free circus school for kids, fire shows from the Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners and live DJ sets.
With free kids’ tickets it’s a great option for families and runs across the whole Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, August 25 to Monday 28 August.
The full food line up includes (on rotation across the weekend):
- Fire & Flank - Argentinian steak & frites
- Two Lads - Afghan BBQ
- Pot Heads - fire-roasted potatoes
- Bare Bones Pizza - wood-fired pizza
- Pasta Al Sugo - homemade pasta
Feasts from the East
- Nomad Kitchen - Pan-Asian fusion
- Keralan Karavan - South Indian flavours
- Mama Tiger - North Indian street food
Festival Favourites
- Smokin’ Griddle - king of the burgers
- Captain Joys - vegan burgers
- Kindle - The Fried Chicken Wing Chronicles
- The Bone Cartel - fried chicken and sides
Mexican Kitchens
- Sin Nombre Fire Cook - fresh flavours
- El Cabrón Tacos - Mexican street kitchen
Dessert Island
- Minto’s Patisserie - Bake Off The Professionals Winner
- Second Chance Coffee - barista
- Pwdin - puddings
- Church Of Churros - buckets of churros
Drinks on offer include Newport’s Tiny Rebel craft beer bar and Lola’s Cocktail bar.
Tickets are available for the Big Banquet to book online with daytime and evening sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and one daytime session on Bank Holiday Monday. Tickets are £5 plus booking fee and kids’ tickets are free.
For full information visit www.thebigbanquet.uk
Win the Ultimate Big Banquet Golden Ticket Experience
Head over to the Big Banquet Instagram page to be in with a chance to win a Big Banquet Golden Ticket. That includes two adult tickets (kids go free), two street food meals, two sweet dishes from the Dessert Island Disco, two drinks from the BOBO bar and two cocktails.
To enter, and for terms and conditions, visit the Big Banquet on Instagram. Competition closes at 18:00 on Thursday 24 August.
