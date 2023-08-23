As well as street food and gravity-defying high-wire shows, visitors can enjoy walkabout circus performers, a free circus school for kids, fire shows from the Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners and live DJ sets.

With free kids’ tickets it’s a great option for families and runs across the whole Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, August 25 to Monday 28 August.

The full food line up includes (on rotation across the weekend):

Fire & Flank - Argentinian steak & frites

Two Lads - Afghan BBQ

Pot Heads - fire-roasted potatoes

Bare Bones Pizza - wood-fired pizza

Pasta Al Sugo - homemade pasta

Feasts from the East

Nomad Kitchen - Pan-Asian fusion

Keralan Karavan - South Indian flavours

Mama Tiger - North Indian street food

Festival Favourites

Smokin’ Griddle - king of the burgers

Captain Joys - vegan burgers

Kindle - The Fried Chicken Wing Chronicles

The Bone Cartel - fried chicken and sides

Mexican Kitchens

Sin Nombre Fire Cook - fresh flavours

El Cabrón Tacos - Mexican street kitchen

Dessert Island

Minto’s Patisserie - Bake Off The Professionals Winner

Second Chance Coffee - barista

Pwdin - puddings

Church Of Churros - buckets of churros

Drinks on offer include Newport’s Tiny Rebel craft beer bar and Lola’s Cocktail bar.

Tickets are available for the Big Banquet to book online with daytime and evening sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and one daytime session on Bank Holiday Monday. Tickets are £5 plus booking fee and kids’ tickets are free.

For full information visit www.thebigbanquet.uk

Win the Ultimate Big Banquet Golden Ticket Experience

Head over to the Big Banquet Instagram page to be in with a chance to win a Big Banquet Golden Ticket. That includes two adult tickets (kids go free), two street food meals, two sweet dishes from the Dessert Island Disco, two drinks from the BOBO bar and two cocktails.

To enter, and for terms and conditions, visit the Big Banquet on Instagram. Competition closes at 18:00 on Thursday 24 August.