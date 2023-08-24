It is being backed by Danielle O'Halloran, mother of 17-year-old Chloe Hayman from Mountain Ash, who died last summer after getting into a car with an intoxicated driver.

Watch below as reporter Sallie Phillips speaks with Ms O'Halloran.

The campaign hopes to encourage those who commit these offences to think twice about their choices to get in their cars after a night out, and to educate others to be aware of the dangers of doing so.

Officers have been increasing their patrols on Gwent's roads and stopping any drivers they believe may have taken alcohol or any form of drug before getting behind the wheel.

The campaign is due to run until Sunday.

Roads Policing and Specialist Operations (RPSO) Inspector Shane Underwood said: "Our roads policing officers work with emergency services partners all year round to reiterate one simple message: do not risk your life and the lives of others by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"It's one of the biggest causes of death on our roads and these campaigns are important in making our roads safer and raising awareness around the consequences.

"Nobody wants to be the cause of a major collision, let alone be the reason a family is told they've lost a loved one.

"If you're unfit to drive, make sure that you make alternative travel arrangements, for example, phone a taxi - and make sure that your family and friends do too."

According to Gwent Police, between August 2022 and July 2023, 21 fatal accidents were attended by officers, with over 2,000 drivers stopped under suspicion of driving under the influence. Twenty five percent of these drivers tested positive for alcohol or drugs on the roadside.

The legal alcohol limit in Wales and England is 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, and it is an offence to drive with any of 17 controlled drugs above a specified level in your blood. This applies to both illegal and legal prescription drugs.

There are numerous ways that drink and drugs can impact your driving and significantly increase the risk of causing a collision.

These include:

delayed reaction and coordination skills;

blurry or impaired vision;

drowsiness;

aggression;

erratic behaviour.

Gwent Police is encouraging people to report any drink and drug driving offences through social media, by calling 101 or using the online reporting system on the website.