The RMT union has announced strike action which will affect rail services on Saturday, August 26, as well as on Saturday, September 2.

Aslef has also announced strike action - for Friday, September 1.

On the strike days a reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR.

Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will only operate for a limited period, starting later in the morning and finishing much earlier in the evening.

The GWR area includes South Wales, the West Country, the Cotswolds, across southern England and into London.

Those travelling to/from Reading Festival should note that there will be no late-night return services in the evening of Saturday, August 26.

Trains that are operating are expected to be busier than usual.

Where trains are running, replacement bus services are not able to be provided.

Customers who purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket.

Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.

To help customers, tickets for strike days will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services, as per below: