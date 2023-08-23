LCP Group, the national commercial property and investment company that acquired the centre at the beginning of 2022, has revealed that 1.94 million people visited the centre compared to about 1.6 million in July 2022.

Opening soon at 30 Gwent Square is Coffee #1, which is creating about 10 local jobs, while Dunelm is opening at the end of October in 25 South Walk.

Alex Williams, of LCP, said the key to success was continuing to attract new stores and brands to the centre, including big names such as Loungers and One Beyond as well as ambitious independent traders including fashion boutique Boobaloo.

“We’re pleased that our intensive asset management approach is working and that investing in the centre and working hard to attract new tenants is increasing the number of shoppers,” he said.

“Cwmbran Centre is the main shopping destination in the area and it is thriving, which is great news for everyone. The summer holiday traffic has been stronger this year and this bodes well for the rest of 2023.”

Earlier this year, figures showed that Cwmbran Centre welcomed 19.75 million people in 2022 – an eight per cent increase on the previous year.

Since taking ownership, the centre has 95 per cent occupancy, its highest rate in the past five years.