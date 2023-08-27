There's no shortage of pubs locally and across the nation offering a spot for people to enjoy a few pints, tuck into some pub grub, and enjoy live sports or music.

We recently wrote about how Newport's High Street pubs fare - you can read about that here - in Google reviews and now we turn our heads to Cwmbran.

Cwmbran has an abundance of pubs, but what are the Google reviews saying about them? Here we look at some of the popular pubs (and what people have said about them*)...

The Bush Inn

The Bush Inn, on Graig Road, has an overall Google rating of 4.8 based on more than 280 reviews.

A recent guest praised the “proper pub” for its “great atmosphere… friendly staff… and fantastic food” adding that it’s “well worth a visit.”

Another reviewer described The Bush Inn as the “best pub in Cwmbran” with praise for the dietary options, age friendliness, and accessibility of the venue – although they claim it can be difficult to find a place to park.

And another visitor wrote:

“Fantastic gem of a pub with a traditional approach to great food, beer, service and community spirit”

The Queen Inn

The Queen Inn, on Upper Cwmbran Road, has an overall Google rating of 4.7 based on more than 775 reviews.

The venue is well-known for swapping to an entirely plant-based menu following the huge success of their Veganuary in 2022.

A recent visitor came for the vegan food and said they “could not have made more welcome in every respect” mentioning the “lovely food and big portions” at the family-friendly venue.

Another said: “Absolutely amazing place, food was the best, service was amazing.”

Plus, another guest – who diverted to The Queen Inn while heading on a holiday in Wales – enjoyed an “incredibly tasty dinner which included sausages for our dog” which they liked so much they booked for a Sunday roast on their return home.

“Staff were so accommodating and friendly,” wrote the visitor.

“Definitely recommend… and will come back again the next time we are in the area.”

The Mount Pleasant Inn

The Mount Pleasant Inn, on Wesley Street, has an overall Google rating of 4.6 based on at least 205 reviews.

A recent guest to the venue (pictured in April 2023 while upgrading work was taking place) wrote: “The new owners have done so much for the place. The revamp outside is beautiful and it's turned into a place that people really want to go to now” while another wrote “best Sunday lunch. Ever.”

The Mount Pleasant Inn also earned praise for its “lovely range of drinks” while one visitor complimented the “absolutely amazing” food and the “welcoming” atmosphere, adding:

“A visit here will not be a regrettable one…”

The Upper Cock

The Upper Cock, on The Highway, has an overall Google rating of 4.5 based on more than 520 reviews.

A recent visitor praised the “great” food and service, along with the “good atmosphere” and the free parking available at the pub.

Another guest, leaving a four-star review, said: “Lovely food and atmosphere. Reasonably priced and would recommend” while a five-star review of The Upper Cock said:

“Lovely food, cooked to perfection, the staff were friendly and helpful…”

The Blinkin Owl

The Blinkin’ Owl, on Henllys Way, has an overall Google rating of 4.4 based on more than 570 reviews.

The SA Brains venue offers “excellent service and food” according to one recent visitor who recommends the Hunters chicken. Another review, recommending the Sunday roast, said: “The food and staff here are always lovely, would highly recommend.”

Another guest, rating it with four stars, praised the “outstanding” food, adding that there were “many” vegetarian options (but “not many” gluten free options). They added that The Blinkin’ Owl is “friendly to all ages” and has “good parking” and accessibility.

The Old Bridge End Inn

The Old Bridge End Inn, on Commercial Street, has an overall Google rating of 4.4 based on more than 80 reviews.

A recently left five-star review states: “They sell beer. Awesome” while others praise the “friendly” staff at The Old Bridge End Inn.

A more detailed review of The Old Bridge End Inn states: “Lovely BIG old pub with saloon and lounge bars, Sunday lunch and karaoke. Super friendly. Outside bar and garden open Saturdays.”

The Waterloo

The Waterloo, on Llandowlais Street, has an overall Google rating of 4.4 based on more than 60 reviews.

A local guide recently reviewed and said: “A very friendly welcoming family run pub with a great atmosphere” mentioning the “big” beer garden which includes an enclosed play area for little ones to enjoy. They added praise for the “weekend atmosphere” which includes disco karaoke on Friday and Saturday night, quizzes on Sunday nights, and “themed nights” throughout the year.

Another five-star review for The Waterloo praises the “excellent customer service” while another simple says “great night out”.

The following Cwmbran venues have an overall rating of at least four (but less than 4.4):

Cwrt Henllys Hotel

4.3 based on more than 340 reviews.

The Dollart Inn

4.3 based on more than 305 reviews.

Carro Lounge

4.3 based on at least 160 reviews.

Greenhouse

4.2 based on more than 1,200 reviews.

The Six In Hand

4.2 based on more than 95 reviews.

The Terrace Inn

4.2 based on more than 65 reviews.

Three Blackbirds Inn

4.1 based on more than 1,100 reviews.

Castell-y-bwch Inn

4.1 based on more than 400 reviews.

The John Fielding (JD Wetherspoons)

4.0 based on more than 1,700 reviews.

The Crow’s Nest

4.0 based on more than 1,200 reviews.

Old Fellow’s Arms, Cwmbran:

4.0 based on more than 45 reviews.

*Reviews and overall ratings are accurate at the time of publication but subject to change as more feedback is left. This feature looks at Google reviews - there may be variations in Facebook or Tripadvisor reviews of the establishments. This piece focuses on pubs in Cwmbran, but is not focused on social clubs, RFC clubs, or Royal British Legion venues.