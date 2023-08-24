New plans submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council show a section of the former Argoed Uchaf Farm – west of the village of Argoed – into a “private dog walking area”.

The proposal also includes designs for two wet-weather shelters, and to convert existing stables into an office building.

According to planning documents, the landowners bought the section of the old farm, known as Long Barn, in August 2022.

A planning statement on their behalf notes the couple were “loyal customers of other dog walking fields… where they previously lived for the past six years and know how beneficial it is for dogs’ well-being and the owners”.

The applicants are “passionate about dogs and the environment and will maintain high standards of quality and safety”, the planning statement goes on to say.

If the change of use is approved, 2.67 hectares of farmland will “provide 45-minute sessions for local residents and members of the public and a choice of two fields to walk and exercise their canines in a secure field”.

Documents show the land was “in disrepair” when the applicants bought the property, and went on to clear bracken, “household items left on the land”, and carry out ‘re-wilding’ by planting new trees and wildflowers.

The proposed dog walking area has been enclosed with a six-foot fence, and if the plans are approved the applicants will also install a “privacy screen” to “ensure canines do not react to any wildlife beyond the fencing but still provide open, undisturbed views across the countryside”.

The new fencing, according to the plans, will “enable people to walk with their dogs off the lead without the worry of them running away” and provide owners with “a place in the local area where they can be walked securely and safely”.

Customers will be able to book 45-minute sessions online and select which field they wish to use. The facility will be booking-only, and the site will be restricted “so that only customers with a maximum of five dogs may use the facility at any one time”.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0526/COU.