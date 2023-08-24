Measuring at 40cm (15 inches), the huge nest is the largest discovered on the 'Uk's frontline' in Jersey so far this year.

The nest was hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned home in St Brelades on the Channel Island and was destroyed on August 14.

Numbers of the invasive species have been growing with 2023 being on course for a record number of nests being uncovered, according to authorities.

So far this year, a total of 171 have been found compared to 100 at the same stage in 2022.

Alastair Christie, Asian hornet co-ordinator for the Government of Jersey, said of the latest find: "It's the biggest we've dealt with so far this year.

"It was in a derelict house, no wind, no rain, out of the cold - beautifully sheltered... A bit of a one-off."

The ongoing battle has long-raged in the Channel Islands 'frontline' in a bid to stop them from decimating the native bee population.

However, it is now feared they could be establishing a fresh route from the continent and several recent sightings have been confirmed on the coastline around Kent.

Asian Hornets began to spread through Europe in 2004 after arriving in the south of France inside a freight ship. ( SWNS) (Image: SWNS)

Mr Christie said with the latest nest found could have around 1,500 hornets in it – and urged the public to be extra vigilant.

He added: "With branchage coming up, anyone cutting back hedges or banks need to be aware of the risk of disturbing wasp and Asian hornet nests."

Mr Christie also urged the public not to disturb nests as the hornets can be ‘very aggressive’ - with one individual being stung 12 times last year after disturbing a nest while cutting his hedge.

He added: "Destruction of the nests is logistically challenging.

"They can be found up trees, on cliff faces, inside roof spaces, or within brambles. They are in such varied locations and efficiency and safety have to be prioritised when removing the nests."

Asian Hornet devours a wasp on the 'UK frontline'





What is an Asian Hornet and what does it look like?





The yellow-legged hornet is non-native to the UK and is actually from South East Asia.

Also known as the Asian Predatory Wasp, the insect can consume 50 honey bees a day, with a swarm of insects capable of killing a hive of 30,000.

You are most likely to see it near bee hives and tends to be sighted in the south of England between February and November.

The hornet has distinctive yellow legs, a velvet brown or black body and its abdomen is almost entirely dark except for a dark yellow segment, according to the Asian Hornet Action team.

What to do if you see an Asian Hornet

The Asian Hornet, which is more than double the size of the wasp, can be seen clinging to the wasp and decapitating it in the video. (DEFRA/PA) (Image: Defra/ PA)

Following the sightings, health and wellness expert, Jay Riggs from Zeal CBD, has issued their expert advice on what to do if you are stung by one.

Jay said: “If you’re stung from a regular hornet, their sting generally causes mild symptoms, but can be a lot more uncomfortable and more swollen than a bee’s sting.

"But getting stung by an Asian hornet will hurt a lot more, particularly as the toxicity is greater than most stinging insects.

"Its sting can be described as a feeling similar to being stabbed by a red-hot needle. Where the needle punctures the skin, it can swell severely and ache for a few days."

"Asian hornets are likely to sting when they feel threatened and a single Asian hornet can sting once or multiple times," Jay added.

"If you are near a nest, or unsure of the species, it’s best to avoid going anywhere near as sometimes hornets swarm, resulting in multiple stings all at once.

"To be sure, it’s always best to call an expert to remove a nest if you see one.”

What to do if you’re stung by an Asian hornet

If an Asian hornet stings you, it is important to immediately wash the area thoroughly with soap and cool water, the health expert advised.

You should apply ice to slow the venom spreading further.

The hornets don't leave a stinger so you will not need to worry about removing one.

Here's what you should do if you see or are stung by an Asian Hornet ( David Crossley/Defra) (Image: David Crossley/Defra)

Jay went on to say: "If you have been stung multiple times or notice signs of an allergic reaction then it is important to seek medical attention.

"If you’re in any further pain take an antihistamine or apply hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion to reduce the stinging and itching sensation".

When should you see a doctor after an Asian Hornet sting

If you have been stung and you start to have trouble breathing or find yourself wheezing or having shortness of breath, you might be having an allergic reaction.

Jay recommends finding a doctor if your throat starts to feel tight and you have difficulty swallowing.

If you have an allergy to wasp, bee, hornet or yellow jacket stings, you should always carry a bee sting kit and know how to use it.