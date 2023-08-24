Students will find out their results on Thursday, August 24 weeks after taking their final exam.

This will mean that everyone who took their GCSEs, including Maths, English, Science and their optional courses will find out their results.

Plus, any student who took level 2 VTQs will find out their results before or on Thursday, August 24.

Students can collect their GCSE exam results on Thursday, August 24 (Image: Niall Carson/PA)

But do teachers find out results before them? Here’s what we know.

Can teachers see student GCSE results before them on results day?





It is likely your teachers will find out the results earlier than students but the time they receive them can vary.

Teachers don’t receive the results directly as it is usually the exams officer who will receive the results.

Students will not find out their results from their teachers – instead, students must find out when they are released at 8am.

What happens if you can't pick up your GCSE and A-levels from school?





If students are unable to pick up their results from school, they should contact their institution which can either inform students of the results via post or a phone call.