VoucherCodes is marking what it calls 'the unofficial end of summer' with a giveaway of 800 Caffè Nero iced coffees.

Brits hoping for a free caffeine fix will need to be speedy since the giveaway will only last for an hour between 10am and 11am on Friday August 25.

Here's everything you need to know to help you have a brew-ti-ful summer bank holiday.

VoucherCodes.co.uk, is offering 800 lucky Brits the chance to claim a free iced coffee to kick off their bank holiday off with a bang. (Dave Thompson/PA) (Image: Dave Thompson/PA)

VoucherCodes to host giveaway of Caffè Nero iced coffees this week

If you're looking to claim an iced coffee of your own, you need to start by creating a VoucherCodes account, or by signing into your existing account.

You should then visit VoucherCodes.co.uk and click on the giveaway banner.

At 10 am, the offer will become live and coffee lovers will be able to grab their iced coffee voucher.

The voucher can be used immediately to brighten up their bank holiday or saved for up to six months.

Anita Naik, Savings Expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk, comments: “The August bank holiday is the perfect opportunity to relax, spend time with friends and family, and enjoy the summer weather we’re finally getting, so why not celebrate with a free iced coffee?

“With the weather being especially bad this summer, many of us are craving some summer sun and a much-needed pick-me-up, and thankfully VoucherCodes are here to deliver.

"To give yourself the best chance of getting your hands on a delicious iced coffee make sure you head to the giveaway page early, register, and be ready to strike once the offer is live.”