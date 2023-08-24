SEVEN people have been arrested on suspicion of dealing class A drugs after Gwent Police carried out a series of raids.
Supported by firearms officers warrants were executed at several addresses in the Abertillery area on Tuesday, August 22.
Four men, aged 28, 30, 39 and 41, a 24-year-old woman and two 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Five of these people – three men and two teenagers – were later charged and were remanded to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
A woman, 24, and a man, 28, were released on conditional bail as police enquires continue.
