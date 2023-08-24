Live

Road closed from Abernant Road to The Bulmore Inn, Newport

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The Road is currently closed from Abernant Road to The Bulmore Inn - in Caerleon, Newport.
  • Emergency services are at the scene of the incident and diversions are in place.
  • The police is advising those travelling to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.

