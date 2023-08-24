- The Road is currently closed from Abernant Road to The Bulmore Inn - in Caerleon, Newport.
- Emergency services are at the scene of the incident and diversions are in place.
- The police is advising those travelling to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.
