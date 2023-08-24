- Months of hard work will hopefully pay off today as pupils across Gwent are collecting their GCSE results today.
- Pupils can collect their results from 8am today and at 9:30am nationwide grades will be announced.
- We will provide you with results and reaction from across Gwent.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here