LOUISE SELWAY, 56, of The Links, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA LOUISE HOPKINS, 44, of Marshfield Road, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 at Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on January 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEWIS JEFFREY HOLDAWAY, 32, of Stow Park Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM SKYRME, 37, of Greenfields Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £546 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 57mph in a 50mph in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HELEN AMANDA GOODWIN, 53, of Glade Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £461 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on May 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

MARIUSZ ZYGMUNT URBANSKI, 45, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A467 on December 28, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE BENNET, 20, of Manor Walk, Thornbury, South Gloucestershire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the SDR in Newport on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CLARE ELIZABETH WHITEHOUSE, 37, of Club Row, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £248 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 40mph zone at Oakdale Business Park, Blackwood on January 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DENISE MAIR EDMUNDS, 69, of Penybont, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.