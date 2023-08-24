The fire took place soutside Newport’s Lidl on Usk Way last night, Wednesday 23 August at around 7.55pm.

At the time our reporter at the scene spotted three fire engines and firefighters had gone into the store.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to the Argus today that they received reports of a commercial fire on Granville Street, Newport last night.

Fire on Granville Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 7:55pm on Wednesday 23 August 2023, we received reports of a commercial fire on Granville Street, Newport.

“Multiple crews attended the scene.

“A stop message was received at approximately 8:43pm.”