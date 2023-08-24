GCSE results are released in England and Wales on August 24 and we truly hope that the class of 2023 got the results they worked so hard for.

With the results being released, it's hard not to think about what it was like sitting your own exams - at times it can still feel like yesterday!

Whether you fancy you are a few years wiser with a bit more experience behind you (we won't ask how much) or you haven't opened a textbook since, let's put your skills to the test.

So grab your highlighters and your flashcards because here's your last chance to study before the big quiz.

If you're ready to relive the nerves, we have collated ten questions that will quiz your knowledge on your favourite school subject to the class you tried to forget.

The quiz follows a similar test we set you earlier in the year which was strictly Maths questions (and it was not one for the faint of heart!).

We curated a tricky set of maths questions - designed for 16-year-olds - that covered everything from your geometry skills to quadratic equations following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement that pupils in England would need to study maths until they were 18.

This time around, we have gone one step further by pulling together sample GCSE questions on English, Maths, Chemistry and more from previous papers and revision guides that are designed to reflect some of the topics students have been tested on.

The best of luck - your time starts now!

Take our GCSE quiz

Pens down! It's over, check out your scoring to see how you did.

Our scoring goes as follows:

0-3 - You didn't do so well – time to go back to school!

4-6 - Good effort - want to try again?

7-9 - An almost perfect score. Well done!

10 - Full marks - top of the class!

