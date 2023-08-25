James Hillier was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in January 2022 after receiving a suspended prison sentence for downloading child abuse films.

One of the conditions of that order prohibited him from deleting his internet history.

Prosecutor David Pinnell said Hillier began to upload adult dating apps on to his Samsung Galaxy almost as soon as the sexual harm prevention order was made.

While it wasn’t illegal for the defendant to have these apps on his phone, he started breaking the law when he began repeatedly uninstalling them and installing them.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Hillier had installed and uninstalled the WooPlus app 30 times and the Badoo and Tinder apps on three occasions each.

His offending came to light when he was visited by his police offender manager and a cyber crime officer last month.

The defendant, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Gareth Williams said Hillier, 37, had lost his job as a chef following his conviction for downloading child abuse images.

His barrister added that the defendant’s marriage had also broken down and he was now unemployed again since being remanded in custody following his arrest.

Hillier had found work as a shift manager in a meat factory in Bristol.

Judge Nicola Saffman told the defendant: “This was a foolish and stupid mistake on your part.

“You breached the order very soon after its imposition.”

She added: “You’ve lost your job and your accommodation because you didn’t pay proper attention to your sexual harm prevention order.

“It was a stupid, stupid mistake.”

Hillier was jailed for eight months for the breach of the sexual harm prevention order and a consecutive term of one month for being in breach of the suspended prison sentence.