A MAN is to stand trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to a series of historical child sex abuse claims.

Paul Clarke, 63, of Albion Road, Pontypool denied eight counts of indecent assault allegedly committed against a girl aged between 14 and 15 in the 1990s.

The defendant’s trial is due to start on May 13, 2024.

Clarke was granted conditional bail following his appearance at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was represented by Nik Strobl and the prosecution by Harry Baker.