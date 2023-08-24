The crash took place on Corporation Road, Newport at around 9pm on Tuesday, August 22.

The Welsh Air Ambulance team attended the scene alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers.

The two-way crash involved a motorbike and a car.

The biker was taken to hospital, but his injuries are ;not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing,' according to Gwent Police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Corporation Road, Newport at around 9pm on Tuesday, August 22.

“Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance.

“The collision involved a motorbike and a car. The rider of the motorbike, a man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Due to the police activity on Corporation Road at the time Newport Bus Service 9C was diverted down Wharf Road and through Maindee on its Inbound Run.

Services have since resumed too normal.