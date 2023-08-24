Overall outcomes across Wales were lower than 2022 following a phased return to pre-pandemic levels, but still better than results in 2019.

Headteacher at Caerleon Comprehensive School Lucy Purcell says these pupils have suffered from the schooling they missed due to Covid lockdowns when they were in Years 8 and 9.

“We’re really proud of all of their achievements", she said.

“I think people’s approaches to attendance have changed and I think that’s impacted this year group in particular."

Many high achievers at Caerleon have chosen to return for sixth form, where Ms Purcell hopes they will have the “support to excel” and put Covid in the past.

One of those pupils returning is Jasmine Scott who achieved all A*s and a distinction in Additional Maths. She said: “I was hoping for it, but not expecting it!”

Jasmine Scott achieved all A*s and a Distinction (Image: Sam Portillo)

Dan Lewis will also be starting sixth form in September after receiving A*s in Science and Maths.

“I’m taking Maths, Chemistry and Business Studies, which I chose to keep my options open,” Dan said. “I’m feeling really good about that.

“The only thing I could have done better in is English because I wanted an A*!”

Dan Lewis will be returning for sixth form in September. (Image: Sam Portillo)

Ruby Williams achieved the grades she needed, including a B in Science and a Distinction in the Welsh Baccalaureate, to take her A-levels at the Coleg Gwent campus in Cwmbran.

“I want to be a lawyer, but if I can’t do that I want to be a forensic scientist,” Ruby said.

Ruby Williams and mum Jenni happy with their results! (Image: Sam Portillo)

Mum Jenni Williams said: “I’m really proud of her. I’m holding back my tears so I don’t show her up!”

Zaid Aal-Tay will be returning to Caerleon Comprehensive for sixth form after achieving 5A* and 5A.

Zaid Aal-Tay achieved 5A*s and 5As (Image: Sam Portillo)

He said: “I’m still processing it, to be honest! I’m thinking of going down the science route and maybe German as well.”

A very smiley Aaliyah Morrish said she was “fine” after finding a string of A*s in her results envelope, including in her optional choices Geography and Art.

“Art was a hard grade to get. We were doing extra work every day,” she said, adding there was a "definite" difference in the difficulty of exams compared to last year.

Aaliyah Morrish says exams were definitely harder this year (Image: Sam Portillo)

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, has offered her congratulations to all the pupils celebrating their achievements on GCSE results day.

“I would like to wish you every success in the next chapter of your lives.”