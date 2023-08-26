Crime prevention company Solon Security donated 140 Defender Swiftlock products to Blackwood Comprehensive School on Friday, August 18.

The devices can be quickly attached to doors and stop anyone on the other side from being able to open the door by stopping the handle from being lowered.

Teachers will be able to carry jammers on their person or hide them from students when not in use.

Sgt Clark Evans, who also serves as Safer Streets Co-ordinator for Gwent Police, was also in attendance at the handover along with school staff.

“Students and teachers should feel safe when attending school and we hope the installation of these door locks reassures the parents, students and teachers that both the police and local authority are working together to not only deter and prevent crime but help create a secure and safe educational environment,” Sgt Evans said.

“Over the coming weeks, every classroom will be fitted with a rapid employment device that secures internal doors by blocking the lever handle from one side – a usual safeguarding tool, particularly with classroom lockdowns in mind.

“The Safer Streets scheme aims to keep our communities safe and this partnership, which involves the council and Solon Security, shows the shared commitment to achieve just that.”

PS Clark Evans hopes the locks will reassure students, parents and teachers (Image: Solon Security)

Funded by the Home Office, the Safer Streets programme aims to assist police forces to “prevent, reduce and tackle” neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.

The funding can be used for home security improvements, street lighting, CCTV cameras, covert tactics and diversionary measures, the Gwent Police website explains.

A spokesperson for Solon Security said: “Defender Swiftlock is designed to rapidly secure internal doors with a levered door handle in cases of emergency when standard locks are not accessible.

“In a school it would be used for the purpose of isolating and securing a classroom in the event of an emergency.”