After a busy school year full of hard work, assignments and exams, many students will also be excited to collect their results today and begin planning their move on to A levels in the coming weeks.

But sometimes students aren't happy with the grades they receive.

Examination board WJEC said it was important for children to stay calm when receiving their grades on results day.

❓ Waiting for your GCSE or vocational results? Don't forget to check out our FAQs for any last questions you may have as Results Day approaches: https://t.co/0CxtN0nvo8 — WJEC (@wjec_cbac) August 23, 2023

WJEC said: "Results Day is a big day for learners, but it’s important to stay relaxed and to keep things in perspective.

"Whether you’re collecting your GCSE or A-level results – remember that you’ll have a range of options and pathways available to you, whatever your grades!"

If you are one of those students, who isn't happy with their grades and think they need to be changed, there are ways.

You can appeal your grades in an attempt to have them altered. Here's how.

How to appeal your GCSE results

Unhappy with your grades or think there may be an error in your GCSE results?

Well, don't worry, you can appeal them.

According to WJEC, all you need to do is talk to staff at your school or college and they will be able to offer you advice and guidance.

Feeling some stress ahead of receiving your GCSE or vocational results? We've put together some top tips to help combat against it!



Head over to our Results Day hub for even more useful info ahead of the big day: https://t.co/PE1l8XKyZn pic.twitter.com/aGj0Uqsqoc — WJEC (@wjec_cbac) August 22, 2023

The WJEC website reads: "Your school or college may request one of our ‘Post Results Services’.

"You must give your permission to your school and college before they apply for a post-results service on your behalf."

There are three post-results services available which look at reviewing your grades:

Access to scripts - the WJEC provides an electronic copy of your exam papers

Review of marking - the WJEC reviews their marking to ensure your work was marked accurately in line with the marking scheme

Clerical re-check - a check is done to make sure all marks have been included and added up correctly

The WJEC website adds: "If, following a review of marking, your school or college believes there is still an error, they can submit an appeal on your behalf."