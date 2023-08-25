While the horse battle it out on the flat, there will be a host of entertainment for all ages at what is billed as Superhero Day.

Entertainment will include rides, face painting, a magician, and inflatables and there will also be some familiar faces roaming about - Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Iron Man and Captain America.

The racecourse is also once again supporting Noah's Journey.

Noah Herniman, who is from Chepstow, is 17 and was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He started his treatment October 2021 and after 74 weeks of chemotherapy the tumour has continued to grow.

During his treatment Noah decided he wanted to raise enough funds to provide a holiday home for other families to create memories.

The purpose of this place is to provide cherished moments while undergoing a gruelling treatment or unfortunately terminal diagnosis.

The holiday home will be a safe haven to have fun or quiet moments that will leave a special memory for the families who use it. It is a very challenging and emotional journey where the whole family are affected. The funds raised will provide the retreat and help keep the retreat running.

Gates will open at 12.15pm with races all afternoon. Children aged 17 and under go free when with an adult. For more details go to www.chepstow-racecourse.co.uk/