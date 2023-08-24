At St Alban’s RC High School in Pontypool, there were many stories of success.

Mary, a Ukrainian refugee, joined the school just a few months ago with English as her second language. She achieved a C in English Literature, and this was a particular point of pride for English teacher and assistant head Emma Read.

Ukrainian refugee Mary celebrates her results with assistant head at St Alban's Emma Read (Image: Sallie Phillips)

Ms Read said: “I’m just so proud her and knew she could do it. All of these kids are just amazing and should be so proud of themselves.”

One of the biggest success stories of the day for St Alban’s was Caitlin Peploe, who has dreams of being an orthopaedic surgeon.

She said: “I got six As and six A*s, so I did really well and am now excited for my next steps to becoming a surgeon!”

Fellow pupil Harvey Lale was mostly just relieved that school was over.

“I’m really excited now that the stress from school has all disappeared,” he said. “Bring on college – I can’t wait!” The stress certainly paid off for Harvey, as he came away with eight As and three A*s.

Caitlin Peploe and Harvey Lale (left) and Jaimeleigh Jones celebrate their GCSE results (Image: Sallie Phillips)

Headteacher Stephen Lord expressed immense pride at his students’ success.

He said: “I feel really proud and humbled to be the headteacher of such a great school. These students have all been so determined to do well with all of the challenges they’ve faced, considering the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are a thoroughly amazing bunch of kids, and we really wish them well.”

There was even a potential future celebrity among those collecting their results at St Alban’s this morning. Budding poet Jaimeleigh Jones has worked with the Children’s Laureate of Wales Connor Allen, as well as being part of a team took part in the Myfanwy Haycock Poetry Trail.

Headmaster Stephen Lord with students (Image: Sallie Phillips)

Proud parents and family were also present during the collection of results.

Eden Edwards attended with her grandparents, and was awarded mostly As and Bs.

She said: “I’m feeling really positively overwhelmed. This is a really great result for me and my career, where I’ll be doing a hairdressing apprenticeship with the Burlesque Hair Salon in Newport.”

Eden Edwards celebrated her grades with her proud grandparents (Image: Sallie Phillips)

Croesyceiliog School in Cwmbran had a particularly proud moment with student Bhawana Rana Magar scoring an A* in English - despite it being her second language.

Bhawana only came to the UK from Nepal with her parents in 2014, and now hopes to study Computer Science, Maths, Biology and Chemistry in college.

Bhawana Rana Magar got an A* in English despite only having moved to the UK in 2014 from Nepal (Image: Croesyceiliog School)

She said: “I am really proud, especially since I didn't speak English when I first came to the UK!

“It is amazing to see my parents so proud.”

Pupils at Cwmbran High School have also done incredibly well, with two thirds receiving more than five qualifications graded between A*-C.

Headteacher Matthew Sims said: “I would like to congratulate each and every pupil for working so hard to fulfil their potential and I am looking forward to seeing them flourish as they move forward onto college and into the workplace.”

West Monmouth School has also seen a day of success. Head Emma Jordan said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating one of West Mon’s best ever sets of results with our fantastic pupils. Nearly all indicators are up on last year and we are particularly pleased with significant improvements in the attainment of our disadvantaged pupils.”